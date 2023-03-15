MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AOS traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 451,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,904. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.