MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,600 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 179.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Insider Activity

Oshkosh Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.25. 260,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $111.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

