MQS Management LLC Buys 2,917 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.43. 735,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,908. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.