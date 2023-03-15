MQS Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Cabot Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE CBT traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 152,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,896. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

