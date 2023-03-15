MQS Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 45,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 73,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 321,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.39.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

