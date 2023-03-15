MQS Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in CGI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 13.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in CGI by 38.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.89. 70,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.07.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

