MQS Management LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.65. 228,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,725. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $81.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

