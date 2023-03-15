MQS Management LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,734,000 after buying an additional 1,681,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after buying an additional 673,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,714,000 after buying an additional 606,843 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,768,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 117.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 701,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 379,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AKR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 864,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

AKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

