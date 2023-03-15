MQS Management LLC Takes $358,000 Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,437,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,788,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBCF. Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. 502,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,506. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

