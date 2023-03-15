MQS Management LLC Takes $450,000 Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,834,000 after acquiring an additional 215,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 87,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHE stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

