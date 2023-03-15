MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Flowserve by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Flowserve by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 259,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,328. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

