MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 13,093,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,441. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $35.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.