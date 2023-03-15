My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $616,610.29 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $616,610.29 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.03 or 0.01255563 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011038 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.86 or 0.01599828 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00024633 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,303 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.