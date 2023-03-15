NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Short Interest Update

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NaaS Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Price Performance

NAAS traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 279,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,221. NaaS Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology, Inc operates as an electric vehicle charging service provider. The firm maintains the largest EV charging network in China in terms of the charging volume transacted through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network.

