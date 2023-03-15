NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Short Interest Up 17.5% in February

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth Stock Down 0.8 %

NH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 12,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,911. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.86. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NantHealth Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NantHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.