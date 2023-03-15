National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

National American University Stock Performance

NAUH remained flat at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. National American University has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About National American University

National American University Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment is involved in real estate services.

