National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.32

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 240148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

