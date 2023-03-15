Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 857,700 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Nautilus Stock Performance

Nautilus stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 180,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,846. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.57. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 78.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nautilus

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

