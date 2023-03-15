Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $2.60

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $3.10 to $2.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.16% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance
LUCD stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.64.
About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
