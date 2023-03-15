Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $2.60

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $3.10 to $2.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

LUCD stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

About Lucid Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.