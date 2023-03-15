Needham & Company LLC Cuts Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $13.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SEMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ SEMR opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.93. Semrush has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
