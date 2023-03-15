Needham & Company LLC Cuts Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $13.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SEMR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.93. Semrush has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Semrush by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 84,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 122,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

