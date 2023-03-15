NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 26,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $66,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,562.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 26,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $249,789.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,275.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,333 shares of company stock valued at $165,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NRDS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,067. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -98.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

