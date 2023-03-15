Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $169.20 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $169.20 million and $15.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,663.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00312775 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013790 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.34 or 0.00598001 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00075323 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00506542 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009508 BTC.
Nervos Network Profile
Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,538,837,894 coins and its circulating supply is 40,009,440,151 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nervos Network Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.