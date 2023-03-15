Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 15.4% in February

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the period. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Network-1 Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $50.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

