NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.31. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

