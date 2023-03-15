New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.90. New Gold shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2,016,138 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGD. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $576.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in New Gold by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,038,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 599,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 4,182.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 879,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 859,434 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 229,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,233,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

