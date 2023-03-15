New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Steven B. Klinsky Buys 100,000 Shares

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,420,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,821,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 939,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,992. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Further Reading

