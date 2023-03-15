Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Short Interest Update

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 21,950,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 4,841,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,633. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after buying an additional 301,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

