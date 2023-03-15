NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. Approximately 192,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 57,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

NextSource Materials Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$312.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.