NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 987,600 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 857,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 395.0 days.

NFI Group Price Performance

Shares of NFYEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458. NFI Group has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut NFI Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

