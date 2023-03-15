NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Separately, Pareto Securities raised NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.
NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.
