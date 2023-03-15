NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.87. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 54,396 shares trading hands.

NightHawk Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Institutional Trading of NightHawk Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

