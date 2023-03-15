NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.26. 2,580,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,237. The firm has a market cap of $181.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.54.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

