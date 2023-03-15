Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) CAO S. Brett Luz Sells 8,253 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) CAO S. Brett Luz sold 8,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $58,761.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NINE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. 799,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,347. The company has a market cap of $223.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $17.10.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
Nine Energy Service, Inc is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
