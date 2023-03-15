Ninepoint Partners LP Has $182,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 980.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.