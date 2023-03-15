Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases 93 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD stock opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

