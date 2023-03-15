Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 895 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

