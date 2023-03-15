Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in February

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Shinyaku Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPNKF remained flat at $55.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nippon Shinyaku has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nippon Shinyaku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile
Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Shinyaku (NPNKF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Shinyaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Shinyaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.