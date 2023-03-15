Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Up 16.9% in February

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Shinyaku Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNKF remained flat at $55.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. Nippon Shinyaku has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nippon Shinyaku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.

