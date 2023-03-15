NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NL Industries Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NL stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $300.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79.
NL Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NL Industries Company Profile
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NL Industries (NL)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.