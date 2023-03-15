Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $18.19

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $16.89. Noah shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 22,174 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Noah Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.