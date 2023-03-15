Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $18.19

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $16.89. Noah shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 22,174 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Noah Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Noah

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Noah in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Noah by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Noah by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Noah by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Noah by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

