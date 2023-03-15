Noked Israel Ltd Grows Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,450 shares during the period. Squarespace comprises about 2.2% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.38% of Squarespace worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Squarespace by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Squarespace by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Squarespace by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71,606 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Squarespace by 229.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 32,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Squarespace from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Squarespace Price Performance

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Squarespace stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 462,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,388. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $30.69.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

