Noked Israel Ltd Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Noked Israel Ltd decreased its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the period. Nova makes up 0.8% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.15% of Nova worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nova by 8,958.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 150,776 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 1,267.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 59,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 554.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Nova by 560.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NVMI traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.88. 68,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Nova Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.24.

NVMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

