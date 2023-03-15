Noked Israel Ltd Sells 188,518 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Noked Israel Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188,518 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,062. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About ICL Group

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.