Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 2,121,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,907. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,190.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $3,741,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

