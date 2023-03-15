Oak Street Health’s (OSH) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by TD Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 264,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.22. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $35.65.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.26 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $233,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,063,154.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,247 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

