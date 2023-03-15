Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,681,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 4,804,604 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $2.06.
Several research firms have commented on OTLY. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
