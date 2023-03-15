Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,681,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 4,804,604 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OTLY. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Oatly Group Stock Up 13.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oatly Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Oatly Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,123,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 2,405,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 475,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

