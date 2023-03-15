Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 349 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $32,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

DG stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.71.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

