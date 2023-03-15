Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $13.51 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.11% of NVR worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NVR by 36.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR traded down $77.93 on Wednesday, reaching $5,293.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,731. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,095.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4,593.41. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,576.01 and a 52-week high of $5,500.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $89.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total value of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

