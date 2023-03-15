Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $520,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.73.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

