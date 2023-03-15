Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $25.58 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 529,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,000. Ball makes up about 2.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Price Performance

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ball to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

NYSE:BALL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 625,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,908. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

