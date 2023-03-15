Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $599,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.16% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

FXE traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $97.32. 120,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $103.57.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

